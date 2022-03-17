Port Authority And American Airlines Beat JFK Assault Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 17, 2022, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court said Thursday that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and American Airlines could not be held vicariously liable for an airline employee's purported assault on a maintenance worker at John F. Kennedy International Airport since he was allegedly off duty at the time. The five-justice panel overturned a state judge's 2020 ruling denying a summary judgment bid from the Port Authority and American Airlines seeking to dismiss Kiesha Summors' complaint over her 2016 interaction with Billy Miles, then a fleet service worker whose responsibilities included assisting with arriving and departing planes and handling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS