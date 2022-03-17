Ga. Internet Co. Can't Escape $33M Grant Fraud Suit

By Clark Mindock (March 17, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Georgia telecommunications nonprofit must face False Claims Act accusations that it lied to the U.S. government to avoid repaying part of a $33 million grant intended to expand internet infrastructure, a Georgia federal court ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross said that, while nonprofit North Georgia Network Cooperative Inc. had argued the suit lacked substance, plaintiff Harry Norton's amended complaint showed it was possible the company may have lied to the federal government about the construction timeline of the fiber optic network it received a grant to construct. NGN would have done so in order to avoid repaying...

