Social Media Cos. Want Info Shielded In FTC, Meta Dispute

By Lauren Berg (March 17, 2022, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Twitter, Snap Inc. and other social media and technology giants banded together Wednesday to ask the D.C. federal judge overseeing the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust case against Meta Platforms to restrict Meta's ability to see their confidential business information. Twitter, Snap, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Match Group and Oracle Corp. — who are all nonparties to the case — told U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg that, because they produced sensitive information to the FTC as part of its antitrust investigation or have since received subpoenas for such information from Meta, they want most of that competitively sensitive information kept away from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS