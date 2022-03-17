New York Jury Finds Ex-Crypto Exec Guilty Of Wire Fraud

By Hailey Konnath (March 17, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury has sided with the government and found a suspended securities broker guilty of wire fraud in a scam involving his sports company and the planned launch of a digital currency, according to a verdict returned Thursday. Prosecutors had alleged that Asa Saint Clair, 49, lied to investors about ties between the United Nations and his fund for a sports-oriented cryptocurrency, coercing them into giving him $500,000, most of which he stole. Saint Clair had said he was going to launch a cryptocurrency called IGObit, which never got off the ground, they alleged. During the trial on...

