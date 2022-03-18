Macy's Can't Escape Violation Claims In Data Privacy MDL

By Celeste Bott (March 18, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday denied Macy's bid asking the Seventh Circuit to review her decision upholding claims the department store giant violated Illinois' biometric privacy law, saying Macy's distorted "the court's application of the law to the facts." U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman's January ruling in multidistrict litigation dismissed two claims against Macy's under California's Unfair Competition Law and New York common law. But she also kept intact a number of claims over Clearview AI's facial recognition technology and the companies that use it under those states' laws and under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA,...

