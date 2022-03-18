NJ Firm Accused Of Failing 9/11 Victim's Family On Claims

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 18, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The family of a man killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack has filed suit in New Jersey state court alleging that Baumeister & Samuels PC and two of its attorneys failed to advance their interests in litigation against the Taliban and countries accused of state-sponsored terror. In a complaint filed in Morris County Superior Court on Thursday, Katherine M. Maher and her two sons asserted that after they turned to Baumeister & Samuels following the death of her husband and their father during the 9/11 terror attacks, the firm left them blind to case proceedings and lobbying efforts related to their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS