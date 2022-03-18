Ex-Fox Execs Say Star FIFA Witness May Have Wiped Phone

By Rachel Scharf (March 18, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Two former Twenty-First Century Fox executives preparing for trial in the FIFA corruption probe are seeking evidence that a top government cooperator lied about allegedly wiping his phone, according to a Friday filing in Brooklyn federal court. Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez want to access server data from Argentina sports marketing business Torneos y Competencias SA, whose former CEO Alejandro Burzaco is expected to testify that the former Fox executives bribed their way into broadcasting rights for the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament. Lopez and Martinez said in a filing that Burzaco's Blackberry was restored to factory settings on May 29, 2015,...

