Robert De Niro's Hotel Co. Gets Win In $48M Contract Row

By Celeste Bott (March 21, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held Friday that an Illinois contractor breached its contract with a hospitality company owned by actor Robert De Niro and others for the design and construction of a hotel in Chicago's West Loop, but left it to a jury to decide whether the company engaged in fraud during the $48 million project. Ruling on dueling motions for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the De Niro-linked NHC LLC, or Nobu Hospitality, had pointed to evidence backing most of its breach of contract claims in its lawsuit claiming Centaur Construction Co. had made several completed requests...

