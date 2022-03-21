Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robert De Niro's Hotel Co. Gets Win In $48M Contract Row

By Celeste Bott (March 21, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge held Friday that an Illinois contractor breached its contract with a hospitality company owned by actor Robert De Niro and others for the design and construction of a hotel in Chicago's West Loop, but left it to a jury to decide whether the company engaged in fraud during the $48 million project.

Ruling on dueling motions for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the De Niro-linked NHC LLC, or Nobu Hospitality, had pointed to evidence backing most of its breach of contract claims in its lawsuit claiming Centaur Construction Co. had made several completed requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!