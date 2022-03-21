'Fearless Girl' Artist Can't Take New Depositions In TM Suit

By Rachel Scharf (March 21, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- The creator of the "Fearless Girl" statue can't conduct new depositions three years into trademark litigation with State Street Global Advisors, a Manhattan federal judge said in a Monday hearing on the artist's pro se claim that her former lawyers botched discovery. Sculptor Kristen Visbal had sought to reopen discovery following the withdrawal of her lead counsel, Seiler Mitby PLLC, from State Street's 2019 lawsuit alleging Visbal sold unauthorized copies of the famous Wall Street statue it commissioned. Visbal said her erstwhile attorneys failed to depose key witnesses before fact discovery closed more than two years ago. She asked for another...

