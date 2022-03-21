Justices Punt On Fannie Mae Out-Of-Court Foreclosures

By Ivan Moreno (March 21, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a First Circuit conclusion that mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are not governmental actors and can continue out-of-court foreclosures in states that allow them. Rhode Island borrowers wanted the high court to reverse a three-judge panel's finding in June that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac don't owe customers due process rights — like the plaintiffs argued — despite the Federal Housing Finance Agency's control of the banks. Borrowers sued in 2020 arguing that FHFA's 13-year conservatorship of the companies made its control permanent. As government actors, the plaintiffs argued, the...

