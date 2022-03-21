Google, Apple Say Search Deal 'Benign,' Not Anti-Competitive

By Bryan Koenig (March 21, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Google and Apple asked a California federal court Friday to toss a proposed class action claiming a longtime deal to make Google Search the default on Apple's Safari browser is an anti-competitive payoff intended to dissuade Apple from producing its own search engine. California Crane School Inc.'s late December 2021 complaint cannot "spin" the vertical relationship between the two tech giants into a horizontal conspiracy in which Apple agreed not to compete directly against Google, the companies said in their joint motion to dismiss. "[N]o such horizontal agreement exists, either as part of the information services agreements or elsewhere, and plaintiff's...

