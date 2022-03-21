Sheppard Mullin Nabs Fees In Pasadena-Rose Bowl TM Fight

By Rachel Scharf (March 21, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP landed more than $400,000 in legal fees after defending the city of Pasadena from a trademark lawsuit over the relocation of the 2021 Rose Bowl due to California's COVID-19 restrictions. U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. said Friday the city can recover $409,000 in attorney fees from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, the nonprofit group that puts on the annual college football game. The association sued Pasadena last year for falsely claiming rights to the Rose Bowl amid its pandemic-spurred move to Texas, but Judge Birotte in July axed what he called a "puzzling" case. Judge Birotte...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS