Biden Warns Of New Russian Cyberattacks On Critical Entities

By Ben Kochman (March 21, 2022, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The White House believes the Kremlin may launch cyberattacks on U.S. critical infrastructure in response to economic sanctions imposed on Russia during the country's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden warned Monday. Calling malicious cyberactivity "part of Russia's playbook," Biden said in a news release that the administration has "evolving intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks" it could attempt amid the ongoing conflict. The administration also urged private companies to take steps to make matters more difficult for attackers, including by patching known software flaws. Yet the U.S. government, to date, has seen no evidence of any...

