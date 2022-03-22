Filipino Casino Co. Can Pursue $297M Arbitral Award In NY

By Ivan Moreno (March 22, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Casino operator Global Gaming Philippines can pursue enforcement of a $297 million arbitral award in New York against Spanish-Filipino billionaire Enrique K. Razon Jr. and two of his companies over a terminated deal to manage the Solaire Resort & Casino in Manila, a New York federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield in an order Monday kept most of Global Gaming's claims alive, including one seeking a declaration that Razon is an alter ego of the companies named in the lawsuit and should therefore also be personally liable for payment. "The Complaint sufficiently pleads both dominion and control, and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS