FTC Probes $68.7B Proposed Microsoft, Activision Merger

By Lauren Berg (March 21, 2022, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants more information from Microsoft Corp. and Activision Blizzard as it reviews the companies' $68.7 billion proposed merger, the World of Warcraft creator said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. Redmond, Washington-headquartered Microsoft in January agreed to buy Santa Monica, California-based Activision Blizzard Inc. in a deal that's valued at $68.7 billion and stands to make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world. In an SEC filing Monday, Activision Blizzard said both companies received a request from the FTC for additional information and documentation as the federal agency reviews the proposed deal. The...

