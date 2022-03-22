Giants, Jets Slam 'Illogical' False Ad Suit Over NJ Home Base

By Rachel Scharf (March 22, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT) -- It is common knowledge that the New York Giants and New York Jets play in New Jersey and not the Big Apple, the teams said in a Monday bid to toss a false advertising suit "calculated to score points in the headlines, not the courtroom." The proposed class action, filed in Manhattan federal court in January, alleges the two football teams are cashing in on New York City's cachet by tricking millions of fans into thinking they play there. The complaint targets the Giants and Jets, plus the National Football League and the teams' true home arena: MetLife Stadium in East...

