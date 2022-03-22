Boston Consulting Sues GameStop For $30M In Unpaid Fees

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 22, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Boston Consulting Group Inc. sued GameStop Corp. for breach of contract in federal district court Tuesday, alleging a "bad faith refusal" to pay at least $30 million for its strategic work to boost the video game retailer's profits. GameStop has stopped paying certain required fees and participating in contractually obligated meetings under a 2019 agreement and now refuses to give the consulting firm the data it needs to determine profit improvements, BCG said in the complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. BCG claims it began working with GameStop in May 2019 to develop a strategy...

