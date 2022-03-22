Ford Judge Finds Corrosion Class Too Complex To Certify

By Gina Kim (March 22, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused to certify putative classes of drivers who sued Ford over an alleged design defect that corroded vehicle hoods, saying individual issues among models, legal variations under three separate state law claims and the absence of a valid method to calculate damages class-wide made certification impracticable. In his 47-page order from Monday denying the drivers' motion for class certification, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II said he couldn't certify the four proposed classes of Mustang, Expedition and Explorer drivers who bought their vehicles in different states — including California, Florida and New York — and were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS