Del. Justices Asked To Affirm $690M Award Due To 'Bad Faith'

By Rose Krebs (March 22, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Former minority unitholders of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP have told the Delaware Supreme Court that a "bad faith" opinion of counsel is cause for the court to affirm a vice chancellor's decision to award them roughly $690 million in their class action lawsuit over a $1.5 billion public-unit buyout. In a brief filed Monday, counsel for Bandera Master Fund LP asserted that the high court should affirm Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's 194-page post-trial decision, in which he issued a scathing rebuke of attorneys who represented Loews Corp. Loews formed Boardwalk in 2005 and indirectly controlled its general partner. "On appeal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS