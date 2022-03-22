Pharmacy Attys Risking Opioid MDL Sanctions, Judge Warns

By Jeff Overley (March 22, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart will face discipline if they don't swiftly rectify noncompliance with a "clear and simple" directive to outline remedies after a jury blamed the companies for inundating communities with prescription narcotics, the top judge in multidistrict opioid litigation warned. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster delivered the rebuke on Monday in a short ruling that faulted the pharmacies for failing to properly propose remedies for a "public nuisance" of opioid abuse in two Ohio counties. The three drugstore giants on Friday submitted a joint filing that sharply criticized a roughly $3 billion "abatement plan" from...

