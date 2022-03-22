Claims That NFL, Fanatics Conspired On Merch Move To NY

By Zachary Zagger (March 22, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The NFL and online sports apparel retailer Fanatics were hit Tuesday with a proposed antitrust class action in New York federal court alleging that the league and its teams conspired with Fanatics to dominate the market for licensed merchandise, with the suit coming just days after two similar lawsuits in California were dropped. The suit was filed in New York federal court after a pair of similar suits filed in the Northern District of California in December were voluntarily dismissed on Friday. One of those suits was brought by an Amazon third-party retailer while the other was brought by consumers. Those suits...

