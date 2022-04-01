One By One, States Are Banning NDAs To Protect Workers

By Hannah Albarazi (April 1, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft and Costco are among the thousands of employers in Washington state that will soon be barred from making nondisclosure agreements a condition of employment or settlements, as the Evergreen State becomes the latest to do away with these prickly legal tools. Washington's Silenced No More Act, which Gov. Jay Inslee signed into law March 24, will make it unlawful for employers in the state to require, or even request, that workers sign NDAs or nondisparagement provisions that restrict workers' right to talk openly about illegal discrimination, harassment, sexual assault, retaliation, wage and hour violations, or any other breaches of public policy. Unlike laws in...

