Feds Trace $35M 1MDB Kickback Trail To Ex-Goldman Exec

By Stewart Bishop (March 22, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- An FBI agent on Tuesday outlined how kickbacks allegedly flowed from Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB to former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng and others, as prosecutors near the end of their case in the closely watched Foreign Corrupt Practices Act trial. Ng is on his sixth week of trial over claims that he schemed with former Goldman partner Tim Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low to drain billions of dollars from three 1MDB bond offerings that were underwritten by the New York-based investment bank, in order to enrich themselves and pay bribes to government officials in Malaysia and Abu...

