DirecTV Inks $9.4M Deal To End Small Businesses' Suit

By Nadia Dreid (March 23, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- DirecTV will pay $9.4 million to settle claims that it preyed upon mostly minority small businesses by intentionally signing them up for residential accounts and then penalizing the businesses for using them improperly, according to recent filings in California federal court. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton received word of the settlement Tuesday, along with the proposed class's request that she grant the deal her preliminary blessing and bring the five-year litigation to a close. Per the agreement, $9.4 million will go into a fund for the proposed class members in exchange for them waiving their claims — a sum that...

