'Varsity Blues' Judge Tests Positive For COVID, Delaying Trial

By Chris Villani and Brian Dowling (March 23, 2022, 9:47 AM EDT) -- The second trial in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case was delayed Wednesday after the presiding jurist, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani, tested positive for COVID-19, a source told Law360. Former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic arrives at a Boston federal courthouse in March 2019. The presiding jurist in Vavic's college admissions trial has tested positive for COVID-19, Law360 learned Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The doors to her third-floor Boston courtroom were locked Wednesday morning, but the judge held a hastily convened videoconference with the parties that was sealed from public view. Judge Talwani had been presiding over the third week...

