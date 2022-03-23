Sports Agency Can't Stop Rival From Hiring Basketball Exec

By Rachel Scharf (March 23, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge refused Wednesday to issue a court order preventing Excel Sports Management LLC's former head of off-court basketball marketing from working for a rival sports agency founded by powerhouse NBA rep Rich Paul. Excel alleged in a March 8 complaint that Eric Eways signed a noncompete agreement promising not to work for any top competitors within eight months of leaving the agency. Yet less than a month after his February departure, Excel said, Eways took over the player sponsorships division of Paul's Klutch Sports Group LLC. During a virtual hearing Wednesday, Jonathan Stoler of Sheppard Mullin Richter...

