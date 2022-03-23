Ranbaxy Settles MDL Antitrust Claims For $485M

By Chris Villani (March 23, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay $485 million to settle a multidistrict suit claiming it manipulated the Food and Drug Administration's generic drug approval process to stop competitors from developing generic versions of three medications, according to a regulatory filing made public Wednesday. The company had been accused of wielding monopoly power over antiviral drug Valcyte, high blood pressure drug Diovan, and reflux medication Nexium. The case, which was consolidated in Massachusetts in 2019, was slated to go to trial starting April 5 in a Boston federal courtroom. In a filing with the National Stock Exchange of India, Ranbaxy's parent company, India-based...

