Libya Can't Escape $20M Award To Cypriot Dairy Investor

By Caroline Simson (March 24, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Libya must pay a $20 million arbitral award issued to a Cypriot investor after the land under its dairy and juice factory was unexpectedly seized by the government, a New York judge ruled on Wednesday, rejecting arguments that the jurisdictional award was "irrational and absurd." U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl first noted that it would be inappropriate to review the jurisdictional award without some deference to the arbitrators since Libya and the investor, Olin Holdings Ltd., had clearly wanted the arbitrators to decide their own jurisdiction. He pointed to the fact that they had signed terms of reference agreeing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS