UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (March 25, 2022, 7:56 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen a lawsuit filed against rapper Jay-Z's sport agency, an HSBC alternative investment division sued for breach of contract and pharmaceutical giants Teva and Novartis facing off over patents. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial services Push Investment Group Ltd. v. Modus Utilities Ltd. Push Investment Group, which invests in renewable technology on behalf of shareholders, filed a part 7 claim March 25 against Modus Utilities Ltd. Push Investment Group is represented by Ellisons. The case is Push Investment Group Ltd. v. Modus Utilities Ltd., case number QB-2022-000968, in...

