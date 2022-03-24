Ranbaxy Confirms 'Global' Deal Resolving Antitrust MDL

By Brian Dowling (March 24, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Parties in a multidistrict lawsuit against Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals told a Boston federal judge Thursday to release their precious month of trial time after confirming it reached a $485 million global settlement to resolve claims it manipulated the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's generic-drug approval process to ice out competitors. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton pressed the parties litigating the sprawling multidistrict litigation over whether the resolution was the real deal — particularly so the court could offer the full month it had allocated for the Ranbaxy trial to other litigants. Thomas M. Sobol of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, who...

