NJ Atty Keeps Win In Fee Split Spat With Davis Saperstein

By Nick Muscavage (March 24, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey state appeals court on Thursday refused to disturb a win for attorney David M. Cohen in a fee splitting dispute with Davis Saperstein & Salomon PC, rejecting the firm's argument that the issue should have been raised in a New York fee matter involving the same client. In its appeal, Davis Saperstein sought to vacate a July 2020 order awarding 20% of the recovered attorney fees to Cohen stemming from an underlying personal injury suit filed in Essex County Superior Court by Jorge Angamarca against Jefferson Townhouses LLC. While that case was being litigated, Davis Saperstein entered into...

