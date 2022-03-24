Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Hamilton' Production Co. Loses Bid For COVID Coverage

By Angela Childers (March 24, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Broadway production and investment company behind New York shows including "Hamilton" and "Wicked" failed to persuade a federal district judge that a Chubb unit should cover the company's COVID-19 losses.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe on Wednesday adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss a suit filed by The John Gore Organization Inc. that accused Federal Insurance Co. of breaching its contract by denying the theater company's claims for COVID19-related closures under its business interruption insurance policy.

The production company behind "Hamilton" and other Broadway hits lost its bid to recover insurance payouts for its losses tied to the...

