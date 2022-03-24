Ex-Goldman Exec Says FCPA Charge Misapplied In 1MDB Trial

By Stewart Bishop (March 24, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- An attorney for former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng on Thursday pressed a Brooklyn federal judge to throw out one of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges Ng faces over $6.5 billion in corrupted bonds, after prosecutors rested their case following six weeks of trial. Prosecutors said Ng, former Goldman partner Tim Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low schemed to drain billions of dollars from three bond offerings by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB that were underwritten by Goldman and facilitated by extensive bribes to government officials. Ng is accused of conspiring to violate the FCPA through the bribery of Malaysian and...

