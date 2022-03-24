Verdict In Skaggs Overdose Conviction Is Fair, Feds Say

By Rachel Scharf (March 24, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Jurors relied on ample evidence to convict a former Los Angeles Angels staffer of giving pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that caused his overdose death, prosecutors told a Texas federal judge Thursday in a bid to uphold the verdict. The government urged Judge Terry R. Means of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to deny the motion for acquittal or new trial filed by Eric Kay, 47, the former Angels communications director found guilty in February of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death....

