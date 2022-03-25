Families Of Air Crash Victims Discourage High Court Review

By Grace Dixon (March 25, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Relatives of the victims of a cargo plane crash challenged on Thursday a military contractor's claims that the U.S. Supreme Court must settle a circuit split created when the Second Circuit revived their wrongful-death suit, saying the split involves an unrelated liability exception. Family members of Capt. Henry Bulos and five other deceased crew members pushed the high court to reject Midwest Air Traffic Control Service Inc.'s petition for review of a circuit decision in their favor. The three-judge Second Circuit panel determined that a jury should rule on the families' claims that an air traffic controller's negligence caused the Lockheed...

