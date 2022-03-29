Utah Sets New Floor In Joining Consumer Privacy Law Fray

By Allison Grande (March 29, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- In enacting the nation's fourth consumer privacy law, Utah has steered away from including more stringent requirements that have previously tripped up companies, throwing the door open for additional states to participate in what consumer advocates worry is becoming a "race to the bottom." Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, on Thursday signed into law S.B. 227, the Consumer Privacy Act, which is poised to give consumers more access to and control over how companies handle their personal information beginning on the final day of 2023. The measure comes on the heels of similar consumer privacy laws put on the books in California in 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS