Apple Defends Win Against Epic At 9th Circ.

By Bryan Koenig (March 24, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Apple urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to preserve the parts of a district court order siding against Epic Games' antitrust lawsuit while upending the California law finding against a prohibition on app developers steering consumers to alternative payment methods beyond the App Store. In a 135-page opening brief, Apple argued that Epic could not get around the factual nature of U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' September decision largely rejecting the video game company's attack on rules forcing app developers to go through the App Store to distribute on iPhones and other iOS devices, which require payments only go through Apple's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS