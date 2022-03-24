Neb. GOP Rep. Convicted Of Lying To FBI Over Illegal Funds

By Craig Clough (March 24, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles federal jury swiftly found Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty Thursday on three charges related to lying or withholding evidence from the FBI in an investigation into illegal contributions to his campaign, returning the verdict after roughly two hours of deliberations. The jury found the Republican congressman guilty of one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators following a trial that began Wednesday. One of Fortenberry's daughters and his wife sobbed while hugging each other as the verdict was read, and the congressman came over and...

