Gilstrap Sets Dec. Trial In Apple-Ericsson FRAND Row

By Andrew Karpan (March 25, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled that a jury trial will take place this December to determine whether Swedish telecom company Ericsson is fairly licensing standard-essential 5G technology to Apple Inc. and scuttled the iPhone maker's bid to push that issue to a more complex jury trial over the patents next year. The Wednesday ruling from the Texas judge largely turned down a legal maneuver from Apple to litigate over Ericsson's patent licensing operations with the California smartphone maker in the driver's seat — the crux of a lawsuit Apple filed against Ericsson in December, two months after Ericsson sued Apple in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS