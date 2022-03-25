'Varsity Blues' Trial To Restart After Judge's COVID Quarantine

By Chris Villani (March 25, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The trial of a former University of Southern California water polo coach in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case will resume Tuesday, less than a week after the presiding judge tested positive for COVID-19. A courthouse representative previously confirmed that U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani tested positive for the virus, halting Jovan Vavic's trial following testimony on March 23. The parties were initially slated to return to court Monday morning, but a brief docket entry said trial will now resume Tuesday "following CDC quarantine period." Counsel for Vavic and a government representative both declined to comment when reached Friday afternoon. It was...

