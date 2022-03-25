FIFA Prosecutors Cut RICO Charge From Marketer's Bribe Trial

By Rachel Scharf (March 25, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in the FIFA corruption probe have opted not to pursue a racketeering charge against an Argentine sports marketing company at an upcoming criminal bribery trial, according to a letter in Brooklyn federal court Thursday. The top count of a 2020 indictment accused Full Play Group SA of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by bribing international soccer bosses for broadcasting rights for the Copa Libertadores, Copa América and various World Cup qualifier and friendly matches. Full Play was also charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy over the purported Copa Libertadores scheme. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS