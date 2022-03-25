Blindness Online: An Overlooked Niche Filling Court Dockets

By Ryan Harroff (March 25, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Almost daily, the Southern District of New York and other federal courts see new individual suits and proposed class actions brought against companies of all sizes and industries by career litigants all seeking the same relief: an order to make the companies' websites accessible to blind or visually impaired users, as well as damages for the lack of access beforehand and fees. Website access suits on behalf of the blind are common in federal courts across the country, and some attorneys say the vague standards for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act online make it hard for businesses to avoid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS