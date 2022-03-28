Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Claim Of Misuse Of Insys Docs Struck As Bid To 'Taint' Atty

By Bill Wichert (March 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday struck letters from counsel for a specialty pharmacy purporting that another lawyer misused privileged material in litigating claims related to an Insys Therapeutics opioid, finding that they were meant to "unfairly taint" that attorney and "could be deemed frivolous and sanctionable conduct."

U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn on Friday granted the motion from the parents of Sarah Fuller to strike filings related to Linden Care LLC's assertion that their attorney, Richard J. Hollawell, took documents acquired in the matter on a confidential basis and improperly used them in a related False Claims Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!