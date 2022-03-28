Claim Of Misuse Of Insys Docs Struck As Bid To 'Taint' Atty

By Bill Wichert (March 28, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday struck letters from counsel for a specialty pharmacy purporting that another lawyer misused privileged material in litigating claims related to an Insys Therapeutics opioid, finding that they were meant to "unfairly taint" that attorney and "could be deemed frivolous and sanctionable conduct." U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn on Friday granted the motion from the parents of Sarah Fuller to strike filings related to Linden Care LLC's assertion that their attorney, Richard J. Hollawell, took documents acquired in the matter on a confidential basis and improperly used them in a related False Claims Act...

