Union, Event Co. Point Fingers Over Missing Wages

By Grace Elletson (March 29, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Union representatives urged a Massachusetts federal judge to disregard arguments made by an event production company that it is off the hook for missing wages owed to workers who ran the 2019 Boston Bruins Fan Fest, while the company argued the amount owed is in dispute. Martin Sports & Entertainment LLC and the International Alliance of Stage Employees Local 11 filed competing briefs with the court Monday, contesting each other's bids for summary judgment. Local 11 said Martin Sports is attempting to skirt its liability responsibility under Massachusetts wage law, and the company said the union did not provide employee information and documents...

