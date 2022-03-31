What's Notable In DOJ's 1st Cyber-Fraud Initiative Settlement

By David Lazarus, Michael Fee and Jeffrey Smagula (March 31, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- On March 8, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the first settlement of a civil cyber-fraud case under the DOJ's Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative.[1] Pursuant to the settlement, Comprehensive Health Services LLC of Cape Canaveral, Florida, and several wholly owned direct subsidiaries and affiliated entities, agreed to pay $930,000 to settle allegations that they violated the False Claims Act.[2] By way of background, on Oct. 6, 2021, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced a new Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative putting new obligations on anyone providing services in the health care space or contracting with the federal government. The new initiative plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS