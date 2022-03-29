Ex-Goldman Sachs Exec's 1MDB Defense Case Takes Shape

By Stewart Bishop (March 28, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The defense case for former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng began to come into focus Monday, with testimony laying the groundwork for attempts to explain millions of dollars in what prosecutors claim were kickbacks for facilitating $6.5 billion in corrupted 1MDB bond deals. On the second day of Ng's defense case in his Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and money laundering trial, the former banker's wife, Lim Hwee Bin, took the witness stand in New York federal court and set out a foundation for the central defense claim that the alleged kickback money was actually legitimate proceeds from her family's investments....

