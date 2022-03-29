5th Circ. Urged To Back Flyers' 737 Max RICO Class Cert.

By Linda Chiem (March 29, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Passengers told the Fifth Circuit that they have extensive evidence backing their claims that Boeing and Southwest Airlines conspired to defraud the flying public by concealing the 737 Max 8's safety flaws, and the companies keep mischaracterizing facts as they challenge a Texas district court's class certification order. In a redacted brief made public Monday, the passengers defended their standing to sue and their chief claim that they were fraudulently overcharged for tickets in their Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act action. They urged the Fifth Circuit to reject The Boeing Co. and Southwest Airlines Co.'s bid to vacate U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS