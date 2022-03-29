Jury Hits 3M With $8M Verdict In 13th Combat Earplug Trial

By Jonathan Capriel (March 29, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury sided with a veteran who said he suffered hearing loss while using 3M earplugs during training and his tour in Afghanistan, awarding the serviceman $8 million in damages, in the latest bellwether trial in the sprawling multidistrict litigation. After a nine-day trial, a Tallahassee jury determined that 3M fraudulently and negligently misrepresented information about its earplugs, designed by its subsidiary Aearo Technologies LLC. The Friday verdict pinned 100% of the hearing loss sustained by former U.S. Army National Guard soldier Steven Wilkerson, on 3M. This verdict comes on the same day a Pensacola jury awarded $50 million...

