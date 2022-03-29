Elon Musk Cites Eminem's 'Without Me' In Bid To Nix SEC Deal

By Dean Seal (March 29, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk's beef with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took a lyrical turn on Tuesday when the Tesla CEO quoted a popular song by the rapper Eminem in his bid to have a federal judge terminate his settlement agreement with the agency. Musk has been trying in recent weeks to either ax or modify a September 2018 consent decree — reached after Musk infamously tweeted about taking Tesla private — that requires his tweets to be vetted by a Tesla attorney for potential securities violations, arguing that the SEC has weaponized the agreement to harass his company and suppress his...

