Justices Urged To Stay Out Of Trump Water Rule Fight

By Keith Goldberg (March 29, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday told the U.S. Supreme Court there's no need to block a lower court ruling that struck down a Trump-era water rule that restricted state and tribal authority to deny permits under the Clean Water Act while it's being appealed. Energy industry groups and GOP-led states want the justices to put on hold U.S. District Judge William Alsup's October order vacating and remanding the 2020 rule. The Ninth Circuit, which is hearing the appeal of that ruling, rejected a stay request last month. The federal government, as well as tribes, environmental groups and Democrat-led states that challenged...

